Police investigating deadly tent fire in Saint John

Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John.

Police say emergency crews responded to the fire near the 100 block of Paradise Row shortly before 4 p.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, two individuals were found dead by first responders.

The major crime unit, forensic services, and the coroner’s office were also called to the scene to help with the investigation.

“Officers are working on establishing the identity of the deceased parties in order to notify next of kin,” wrote Matt Weir of the Saint John Police Force in a Monday news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and police say they will release further details as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone who has information or video footage from the area before, during, or after the fire occurred to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333.

