HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating the death of a baby boy in Glace Bay, N.S.

Police say the death of the three-month-old boy was reported on Wednesday.

The major crime and forensic units, along with the medical examiner’s office, are assisting in the investigation.

Police haven’t said how the boy died or whether foul play is suspected.

No other details are available at this time.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore