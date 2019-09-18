

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old man has died after an incident at a shopping mall in Saint John.

Police were called to Brunswick Square on King Street just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the atrium, they found a man lying on the main floor.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No other details have been released about the incident.

The Saint John Police Force’s major crime unit is investigating.