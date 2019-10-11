HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating the death of a baby boy in Glace Bay, N.S.

Police say the death of the three-month-old boy was reported on Wednesday.

There was a large police presence still here on Friday, as forensic identification units and other officers spent several hours taking pictures, measuring and combing through this apartment complex.

Their focus was on the front doorway and the upper floor. A spokesperson with Cape Breton Regional Police said they are assisting the provinces medical examiner to help determine the circumstances around the boy's death.

People who live in the neighbourhood say this one-way street has been filled with police vehicles the last couple days and say they're shocked and saddened to hear the death of a three-month old baby is the centre of a police investigation.

"From what I hear the baby is only a couple months old," said neighbour Allan Gilmet. "I used to see them walking with the baby, so they seemed like good parents. The cops have been here the last couple of days. I guess that's standard procedure. I don't know if it was crib death or what, but it's a bad situation either way."

Police haven't said how the boy died or whether foul play is suspected at this point.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore