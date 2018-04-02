

CTV Atlantic





Police and several fire crews are on the scene of a fatal house fire in Shubenacadie, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the fire broke out at a home on Heritage Lane around 9 a.m. Monday.

A total of 18 fire trucks from three fire departments responded to the scene.

Police say a civilian was first on scene and attempted to enter the home, but was pushed back by flames and smoke.

Investigators located human reamins at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.