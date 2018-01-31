

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a hit-and-run collision after a dog was struck by a vehicle in Port Hawkesbury, N.S. last week.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was walking a dog across the street at the pedestrian crosswalk in front of Papa’s Pub around 7:30 p.m. Friday when a vehicle struck the animal.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

The dog sustained injuries and was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

Police are trying to identify the driver. The vehicle is described as a small, gold or tan-coloured Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Hawkesbury RCMP.