Valentine’s Day turned tragic in a Rothesay, N.B., neighbourhood after two people were found dead inside a home.

Police are calling at least one of the deaths a homicide.

Neighbours say the people who owned the unassuming bungalow on Gondola Point Road never wanted much attention. They also describe the couple that lived there as kind-hearted.

But on Thursday night, the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force received a 911 call from a concerned citizen.

When officers responded, they found two people, a 78-year-old woman and 91-year-old man, dead at the scene.

“It's been determined that an elderly female has been the victim of a homicide at that location,” said Det. Sgt. Craig MacDougall of the Kennebecasis Regional Police criminal investigations division.“The investigation is ongoing at this time. We're not looking for any suspects and the public is not at risk.”

The couple had family members in the area, he said. Police wouldn't say why or how the 91-year-old man died, nor if a weapon was found. MacDougall did confirm police have never been called to the home before.

Police tape still bordered the property on Friday.

Next door, Cecil Ellis says the couple were “great neighbours,” who spent time in the summers together.

He had just spoken to the woman a couple weeks ago.

“I couldn't believe when I looked out the window last night, all these police cars and I thought, ‘What's going on?’” Ellis said. “I was really devastated to find out what happened to them. I didn't think anything was wrong, personally.”

Other neighbours said the couple were “solid, salt-of-the-Earth” people, and that the man spent decades driving a school bus.

Police have yet to release the names of the deceased.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.