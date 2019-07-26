

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after homophobic graffiti was spray-painted on a wall outside an apartment in Dartmouth.

Police received a complaint about the graffiti in the 0-30 block of Killkee Gate Thursday morning.

The graffiti had already been painted over by the time officers arrived, but police say they have seen photos of the profanity-laced slurs, which had been spray-painted on the white wall in bright red paint.

Police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The incident comes at a time when Halifax is celebrating its annual Pride Festival, and members of the LGBTQ community are speaking out about the homophobic graffiti.

Jason Spurrell -- also known as Rouge Fatale – says he plans to dress in “fabulous drag” and take a “peaceful and loving protest and stroll” through the neighbourhood to show support for the residents of the unit.

“I need the rest of the community to know that one person's actions will not quiet us during Pride,” said Spurrell in a Facebook post. “We are showing we are not afraid. Not to spread the fear!”

The event is planned for 2:30 p.m. at Ocean Breeze Estates in Dartmouth.