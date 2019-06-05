

CTV Atlantic





The Fredericton Police Force is investigating a house fire and sudden death on the city’s south side.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Canterbury Drive around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents say they awoke to the smell of smoke and sounds of emergency vehicles.

They also say it’s not the first time police have visited the home.

“When they were trying to get in so that they could put the fire out, the windows seemed to be boarded from the inside, which is strange,” said area resident Hal Babcock.

Police say the fire was knocked down quickly, but firefighters found a body inside the home.

Police are working with the fire department and coroner’s office to determine the cause of the fire and of the person’s death.

No details about the victim have been released.

Canterbury Drive is closed between Essex Street and Surrey Crescent as police conduct their investigation. They are asking people to avoid the area.