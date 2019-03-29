

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are investigating an indecent act that occurred in the QEII hospital early last Saturday morning.

Police say they received a report of an unwanted person at the Victoria General site at approximately 12:40 a.m. on March 23.

“Responding officers arrested a 49-year-old Halifax man for public intoxication,” the Halifax police said in a news release. The man was charged with theft and released to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

“Last night additional information was provided to police that this man had also committed an indecent act while he was inside the hospital,” the news release said.

Police are now on the lookout for that suspect. They say he is a 49-year-old white man, who is five-foot-10 and 150 pounds with short white/gray hair and a goatee.

Nova Scotia Health Authority spokeswoman Carla Adams said via e-mail there has been “recent instances of people trespassing at the QEII as well as theft of hospital property and encounters with patients and staff by unwanted visitors.”

Adams said police were contacted about two incidents, the one on early Saturday morning and another on Wednesday night.

“We’re disturbed by these incidents and the concern they have caused for our patients and staff,” Adams wrote.

She said the suspect who was arrested last Saturday has also been served with an order under the Protection of Property Act to ban him from the premises temporarily.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or the location of the suspect to contact police or anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor by using the P3 Tips App.