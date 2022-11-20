Police investigating report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted that there was “a heavy police presence” on Fireside Drive around 4:30 a.m.

Police said they were investigating a report of shots fired during a gathering.

At the time, police said that there were no reports of injuries.

Officers had the area blocked off as they searched for a suspect.

Just before 7 a.m., Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted that there was no longer a heavy police presence in the area.

Halifax District RCMP members remained on scene Sunday morning as they continued to investigate.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

Halifax District RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.