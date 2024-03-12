Police investigating reported break and enter at Dartmouth home

Police are investigating a break and enter that reportedly happened at a Dartmouth, N.S., home early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 0 to 100 block of Thistle Street around 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

Police say a male suspect fled the scene after he was approached by the homeowners and was last seen going toward Mic Mac Mall.

No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as about five-feet to five-foot-six inches tall, with a scruffy beard.

He was also reportedly carrying a light-colored backpack and was seen wearing dark clothing, including a dark winter jacket and a blue and white toque.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

They are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call investigators at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

