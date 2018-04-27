

The RCMP is investigating reports of gunshots being fired in North Preston, N.S., late Thursday afternoon and again Friday morning.

Police first responded to the community around 5:10 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call that two men had been spotted firing multiple gunshots near the intersection of Downey Road and Alex Lane.

Police say two unidentified black men were seen leaving the area in a black car.

No one was injured and no homes were damaged.

Police responded to the area again around 9 a.m. Friday after receiving a report that four men had been firing guns near a home on Alex Lane.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, media relations officer for the Halifax District RCMP, says members of the Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police attended the scene, along with K9 units and Emergency Response Teams from both forces.

“With the threat of any gunshots, you’re going to have a swift, immediate response by our members to keep the safety of everyone in mind,” says Hutchinson. “Our immediate response also resulted in a lockdown of a school and shutting down access routes to and from the community to be able to check for any suspects that may be entering or leaving the area.”

Lake Major Road was closed Friday morning but it has since reopened.

Hutchinson says police are still trying to determine whether any gunshots were actually fired Friday morning.

“We’re not able to verify that just yet,” he says. “We’re very early in the investigation and we’re questioning people that live in the area and hopefully they’ll be able to shed some light on what took place this morning.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.