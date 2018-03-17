

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a suspect after an overnight robbery at a gas station in Halifax.

Officers responded to the report of a robbery at the Ultramar at 2816 Gottingen Street around 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a man entered the store and threatened the clerk with a hammer, demanding cash and cigarettes. The clerk was not injured during the incident.

Police say the suspect made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as being a 30-year-old man, five-foot-ten and thin with a scruffy beard. He is described as wearing a black heavy winter coat with a sport logo on the front, gloves and a scarf partially covering his face.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.