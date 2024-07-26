Police investigating shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Robert Drive around 4:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a residence that had been struck.

There were no reported injuries, according to a news release from police.

Police say they believe the suspect left the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

