

CTV Atlantic





A 32-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds after an incident in Yarmouth Thursday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to a report of people smashing parked vehicles on Regent Street. The caller told police that gunshots could be heard in the area.

Police identified the suspect vehicle as a red pickup truck. An officer identified the truck, but it sped away.

One man was arrested near Regent Street on a wooded trail. Police say he was with a second man, who fled on foot.

The injured man sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Yarmouth RCMP or Crime Stoppers.