HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death on Washmill Lake Drive.

Police responded to the scene early Wednesday morning.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they aren’t releasing any additional details at this time.

They are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.

Police are still on the scene behind these stores. A body was found at a the bottom of a steep embankment behind the buildings. The body was found this morning - forensics are on the scene. ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ pic.twitter.com/P8rrTDcCdb — Paul Creelman (@PaulCreelmanCTV) December 11, 2019