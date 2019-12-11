Police investigating sudden death in Halifax
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 8:49AM AST Last Updated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 10:21AM AST
Halifax Regional Police respond to a sudden death on Washmill Lake Drive on Dec. 11, 2019.
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death on Washmill Lake Drive.
Police responded to the scene early Wednesday morning.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they aren’t releasing any additional details at this time.
They are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.