The Halifax Regional Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 42-year-old man in Dartmouth.

Officers responded to the call of a man in medical distress at an apartment located in the 0-100 block of Pinecrest Drive around 4:25 p.m. Friday.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the investigation is in its initial stages, but investigators are treating the death as suspicious at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.