ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 36-year-old St. John's, N.L., woman who was found alone and injured by the side of a road last week.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, was reportedly found lying at the side of Minerals Road in Conception Bay South, about a 25-minute drive from St. John's, last Thursday afternoon.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from undisclosed injuries.

Const. James Cadigan of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says police consider her death suspicious.

He says police believe the incident happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Investigators are seeking information and footage from the area and are asking people with information to come forward.