

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth.

Police responded to an apartment in the 0-100 block of Portland Street around 8:49 p.m. Monday after receiving a report that a man was in medical distress.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as suspicious at this time.

Not details about the man have been released.

Police are expected to remain on scene most of the day as they investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.