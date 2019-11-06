HALIFAX – Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Sydney.

Police say a man was found dead inside an apartment on Rotary Drive Tuesday evening.

The victim has not been identified.

Police say the man’s body will be sent for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

For now, police are calling the death suspicious.

Forensic officers remain on scene at the home as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.