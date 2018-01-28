

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional police are investigating the suspicious death of a 47-year-old woman in Sydney, N.S.

Police responded to a report of a sudden death at a building in the city’s north end on Dorchester Street early Saturday morning.

The entrance to one of the building’s units was taped off Saturday and investigators were still on the scene throughout the day Sunday.

Police have confirmed that their major crime units have been working with the medical examiner’s office.

Police say they’re not treating the death as a homicide at this time.

According to police, someone was arrested in connection with the death, but has since been released and they’re not facing charges.

Police aren’t releasing the identity of the woman at this time, but neighbours in the area told CTV News that she lived in the upstairs unit of the building with a male partner.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.