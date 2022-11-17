Police investigating suspicious incident in Halifax park

Police in Halifax are investigating a suspicious incident from early November.

On Nov. 5, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances near a park on Langbrae Drive. Police say, around 4:35 p.m., a woman approached a child who was not known to her.

According to police, the woman offered the child candy and asked the child to go to her vehicle. The child left the area and told an adult what happened, who then contacted police.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black woman in her 30s. She’s roughly five-foot-five with short hair. She was wearing jeans and a bright pink coat at the time of the incident.

Police are asking the woman, or anyone who may have witnessed or captured video of the incident, to contact investigators at 902-490-5020.