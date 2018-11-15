Featured
Police investigating suspicious package in central Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 1:06PM AST
Police are investigating the discovery of a suspicious package in central Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the 5700 block of West Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday.
Officers with the explosive disposal unit are examining the package.
West Street is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Robie and Agricola streets while police investigate.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.