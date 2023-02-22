Police investigating suspicious vehicle fire in Grand Manan, N.B.

Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire that happened at a business in Grand Manan, N.B., last week.

Grand Manan RCMP and local fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle on fire at the business on Bancroft Road on Feb. 13.

Police say it appears a pickup truck with a long light bar above the windshield drove onto the property around midnight and left shortly after.

The force adds the fire started soon after the pickup truck left.

The boom truck was badly damaged and the cab of the truck was destroyed in the fire.

A member of the New Brunswick Fire Marshal’s office attended the scene and is helping with the investigation.

Anyone who lives in the area, who may have witnessed suspicious activity around the time of the incident, or has video footage from the early-morning hours, is asked to contact Grand Manan RCMP at 506-662-1210 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.