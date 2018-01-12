

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating a pair of suspicious house fires that happened in Antigonish County within five days of each other.

Antigonish District RCMP say in the early hours of Monday and Friday, fire crews responded to two separate house fires.

Police say the homes were abandoned and neither had power or a heat source.

Both homes were fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene and were complete losses.

There were no injuries in either fire.

Police are asking property owners to regularly check abandoned properties to ensure they are secure, and to report suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information on either fires is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.