

CTV Atlantic





AMHERST, N.S. -- Two 19 year old men were arrested following an investigation into drug trafficking in Amherst.

On July 6 the Cumberland County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit along with the Amherst Police Department searched a home on Kent Drive.

Police say they seized a quantity of marijuana and cash, along with other evidence of drug trafficking.

19 year old Brendan MacCallum of Amherst has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach of conditions. He will remain in custody until he is scheduled to return to Amherst Provincial Court on July 9.

The second man involved was released from custody without charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.