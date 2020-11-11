HALIFAX -- A warrant has been issued for a man charged with uttering threats to harm individuals in the Membertou area of Cape Breton.

Police say 41-year-old Jonathan Lindsey Paul is known to reside in both Membertou and Eskasoni.

The alleged threats were reported Nov. 5 and an investigation led to two charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police are urging the public not to approach Paul and to notify them of any sightings, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts is advised not to approach him and asked to please contact police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.