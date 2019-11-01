HALIFAX – Halifax police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Peter Guy Joseph Monteith in relation to a robbery at the Scotiabank in downtown Dartmouth.

Police say someone robbed the Portland Street branch of the bank at 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 9.

"A man came into the bank, jumped the counter and took cash from the teller," Halifax police said in a news release. "There were no weapons seen and there were no injuries reported. The man fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash."

Police say Monteith is a 43-year-old white male who is five-foot-11 and weighs 188 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He is believed to be in the Halifax area and police are searching for him.

"Members of the public are asked to not approach Monteith or take matters into their own hands," the police said.

If you have information on Monteith’s whereabouts or see someone matching his description, call Halifax Regional Police at 490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.