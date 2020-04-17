HALIFAX -- The body of a 51-year-old Moncton man, who was reported missing on April 11, was located in the Moncton landfill on Tuesday.

Charles Pitre was last seen in Moncton on April 9.

Shortly after he was reported missing, some of Pitre’s belongings were located near a dumpster in the downtown Moncton area.

The discovery led police to search a section of the landfill, where they discovered Pitre’s body around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled on Friday to determine the cause of death.

Police don’t believe foul play was a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.