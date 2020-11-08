HALIFAX -- The RCMP in St. Stephen, N.B. continue to ask for the public’s help in locating two missing 13-year-old boys from Chamcook, N.B.

Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright were last seen at their homes on Cedar Bridge Road and Chamcook Lake Road #1 on Thursday around 3 p.m.

Police initially believed the youths may have been driving a black 1990 two-door SAAB 900 convertible with a New Brunswick licence plate number GIW 158, however, that vehicle was recovered in Saint John on Sunday.

Police say it is possible that the boys gained access to another vehicle.

Jakob Burns is described as being 5’1’’, weighing approximately 102 pounds, with a thin build. Police say he has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes. Jakob was last seen wearing tan-coloured Timberland boots, a black leather jacket and ripped jeans.

Demetry Wright is described as being 4’11’’, weighing about 115 pounds. Police say he has long brown hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word TAPOUT on the front, as well as a blue toque.

Police say they have followed up with several leads to locate them, all of which have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information into the whereabouts of Jakob or Demetry is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.