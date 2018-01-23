

Halifax Regional Police have located a 27-year-old woman who recently moved to the Halifax area.

Officers had said Andrea Limkilde was last seen leaving a residence on St. Margarets Bay Road in Timberlea, N.S., at 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Officers said she got into a small silver car.

Police said Limkilde’s family was concerned for her well-being because she’s originally from New Brunswick.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance locating Limkilde.