Police locate missing woman new to Halifax area
Police say Andrea Limkilde who was reported missing on Jan. 20, has been located and she's safe.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 6:11PM AST
Last Updated Sunday, January 28, 2018 8:20PM AST
Halifax Regional Police have located a 27-year-old woman who recently moved to the Halifax area.
Officers had said Andrea Limkilde was last seen leaving a residence on St. Margarets Bay Road in Timberlea, N.S., at 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Officers said she got into a small silver car.
Police said Limkilde’s family was concerned for her well-being because she’s originally from New Brunswick.
Police are thanking the public for their assistance locating Limkilde.