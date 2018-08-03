Featured
Police look to identify women in surveillance footage after suspicious fire
Police are looking to identify the two women seen in this surveillance footage taken near where a suspicious fire was started shortly after
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 6:12PM ADT
MONCTON -- Codiac Regional RCMP along with the Moncton Fire Department are looking to identify two females caught on surveillance video near where a suspicious fire was started.
Police say the women were near the dumpster where a fire was started before it spread to a nearby building on Main Street in Moncton causing extensive damage.
Police are releasing the footage which was taken at 1:20 a.m. the morning of August 2, in the hopes that the two women may have information that could assist in their investigation.
The footage is linked to this article, and anyone with any information on the suspicious fire, or who may be able to identify the females in the video are being asked to contact Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).