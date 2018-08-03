

CTV Atlantic





MONCTON -- Codiac Regional RCMP along with the Moncton Fire Department are looking to identify two females caught on surveillance video near where a suspicious fire was started.

Police say the women were near the dumpster where a fire was started before it spread to a nearby building on Main Street in Moncton causing extensive damage.

Police are releasing the footage which was taken at 1:20 a.m. the morning of August 2, in the hopes that the two women may have information that could assist in their investigation.

The footage is linked to this article, and anyone with any information on the suspicious fire, or who may be able to identify the females in the video are being asked to contact Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).