Police looking for dashcam video related to homicide in East Preston, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP is looking for dashcam video related to an ongoing homicide investigation in East Preston, N.S.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 7 around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a man inside.
The man’s death has been ruled a homicide. His identity has not been released.
Investigators are looking for dashcam video that would have been taken Monday evening and into Tuesday morning in the 1900 block area of Highway 7.
Anyone with dashcam footage, or with information on the incident, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
