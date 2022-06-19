Police looking for man wanted in Alberta and Newfoundland after he fled from officers

ST. JOHN'S, N.L -

Police in Newfoundland have issued an arrest warrant for a man also wanted in Alberta for charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The Mounties in Bonavista, N.L., allege 32-year-old Daniel McDonald fled from police after he was pulled over during a routine traffic stop Friday while driving a red Ford pickup truck which was towing a trailer.

A news release Sunday from the force claims McDonald quickly drove away when an officer recognized him, and that someone climbed out of the back window of his truck to unhook the trailer.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the trailer came loose and crashed into a telephone pole, and was later found to contain two stolen all-terrain vehicles.

RCMP say they've issued a warrant for his arrest for charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and that he's also wanted on warrants from Alberta for three crimes including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They say McDonald is known to carry firearms in his truck, and that people should not approach him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2022.