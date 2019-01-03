

CTV Atlantic





One man has been arrested and police are looking for two others after shots were reportedly fired at a home in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

Police responded to the home on East River East Side Road in Churchville, N.S. Thursday morning.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police say they are still trying to locate two other men.

Police don’t believe the incident was a random act and they don’t believe there is a risk to public safety.

However, they remain on scene and are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

Police aren’t sharing any additional information at this time, but say they will provide updates when possible.