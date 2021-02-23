HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public's help in relation to the unsolved murder of Donnie Lohnes.

Police say on Oct. 25, 2020, Lohnes was attacked near his home on Jippie Avenue in Pine Grove, N.S.

Lohnes died later that week from injuries sustained during the attack. He was 57-years-old.

Police have interviewed multiple witnesses but are asking anyone else with information to come forward.

Investigators also believe that an additional altercation on the same day may be related to the homicide.

Anyone with information about an altercation involving a group of people on Oct. 25, 2020, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., in the area of Dufferin St. near Bridgewater Honda in Bridgewater, is asked to come forward.

Anyone who did not witness the altercation but was in that area at the time is also asked to contact Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.