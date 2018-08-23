

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX - A Halifax man is facing charges in relation to two recent robberies that took place in the city.

63-year-old Demetruis James Sotiropoulous was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the August 16 robbery of a CIBC bank on Quinpool Road.

Halifax Regional Police say Sotiropoulous entered the bank wearing a disguise that included a wig and sunglasses, telling the teller he had a weapon before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is also facing charges for a robbery that took place the evening of August 21.

Police say Sotiropoulous entered Shoppers Drug Mart on Quinpool Road, gave an employee a note demanding they hand over money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Sotiropoulous was arrested outside an address on Crystal Drive in Dartmouth and was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court today facing a number of charges including robbery, weapons offences, and disguise with intent.