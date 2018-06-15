

CTV Atlantic





Police have arrested two suspects after a recent string of robberies in Dartmouth.

Friday afternoon Mounties arrested a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old man on Hamilton Road in Pictou County. Both men are from Dartmouth.

Just this week, there have been six robberies in five days with the latest coming Thursday night at Nine Locks Brewery on Waverley Road.

Police say the robberies were similar in nature with the suspects producing a weapon, most often a knife, but in one instance a gun and in another a syringe. The suspects then demanded cash and sometimes cigarettes.

At Nine Locks, a man threatened an employee with a knife and demanded cash around 8 p.m. Thursday.

“It’s upsetting for staff to know these young guys had to go through this,” said Nine Locks co-owner Danny O’Hearn.

The Nine Locks Brewing Company issued a statement on its Facebook page Thursday evening, confirming a robbery had taken place, but that staff weren’t harmed and were safe.

There has been an outpouring of support from customers and local businesses on social media, and brewery co-owner Danny O’Hearn says they are overwhelmed by the support.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.