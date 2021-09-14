HALIFAX -- Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of the murder of 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks of Lake Loon, N.S.

Sparks was found dead on Cherry Brook Road in Lake Loon just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2017.

"Police continue to ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sparks between Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 and Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 to contact police," the RCMP said in a news release. "The investigation has determined that Sparks had attended a gathering at a house on Cherry Brook Road during this time period. Police would like to speak with anyone that may have seen him there."

The province of Nova Scotia offers rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for the murder of Sparks. The provincial rewards line is 1-888-710-9090.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the special investigation section at 902-490-5333. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.