DARTMOUTH -- Halifax Regional Police arrested two men after they fled a motor vehicle crash in Dartmouth earlier Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Waverly Road in Dartmouth. Two men who were in the car fled on foot.

Officers, including a K9 unit, tracked the men through Shubie Park to separate locations near the intersection of the 111 and 118 Highways.

"Both men were taken into custody after a brief struggle with police," Halifax police said in a news release. "During the arrest the man believed to be the passenger in the vehicle was bitten by the K9 unit and was taken to hospital for treatment."

Halifax Regional Police has referred the matter to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) for review.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Halifax man, was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, property damage, resisting arrest, and theft of motor vehicle for a previous incident.

The passenger, who is a 20-year-old Halifax man, was arrested for three counts of breaching a recognizance, breaching probation and resisting arrest.

Both were expected to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court later Wednesday to face the charges.