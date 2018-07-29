

A Halifax police officer has caused a stir on social media, after showing off his dance skills in a very public place Sunday morning.

Dancing to the beat of the song Watch Me by Silento, the officer got a lot of attention from patrons at Pizza Corner.

The spot is always busy after the bars close, so there were plenty of people with cameras to catch his fancy moves.

Bystanders laughed and cheered as the unnamed officer danced up a storm.

Thousands have been sharing the videos online.