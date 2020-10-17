HALIFAX -- Police are currently on scene in Dartmouth concerning an ongoing investigation.

On Saturday, at 2:06 p.m., Halifax Regional Police issued a release saying police, as well as Halifax Search and Rescue, are on scene in a wooded area near Findlay Drive and Shubie Drive, in relation to an ongoing investigation.

For investigative reasons, police are unable to release further details at this time. However, police note there is no known risk to public safety as a result of the situation.

This is a developing story, more to come.