HALIFAX -- Police are on scene in New Glasgow, N.S., where they say a person has barricaded themselves inside a home.

New Glasgow Regional responded to the home on Victoria Avenue early Monday morning to conduct a well-being check.

After a brief interaction with the officers, police say the person barricaded themselves inside.

Police say there is no immediate threat to residents, but they are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

Police are expected to provide an update when more information becomes available.