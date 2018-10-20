Featured
Police on scene of fatal two car collision in Antigonish County
A collision analyst is currently on scene investigating the cause of a two car crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 5:49PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, October 20, 2018 5:59PM ADT
DAGGER WOODS, N.S. -- One person is dead following a two vehicle collision on Nova Scotia highway 104 Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews are on scene responding to the fatal collision in Dagger Woods, N.S. in Antigonish County.
RCMP say one person is confirmed dead, and there is no word on the condition of the other driver or if there were any passengers involved at this time.
Police say a collision analyst is on scene to determine the cause of the crash.
The highway is currently closed between the two entrances to the Dagger Wood Road.