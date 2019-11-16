

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are dealing with a barricaded person in the area of Roleika Dr. in Dartmouth and advising the public to avoid the area.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, November 16, a large police presence was called to an apartment building on Rokeika Dr, between Caledonia Rd. and Byron Crescent.

Witnesses say the alleged suspect has been yelling at police from outside his unit's window. Several officers in tactical gear and weapons were spotted entering the building.

Roleika Dr. is currently closed to traffic between Byron Crescent and Caledonia Rd. and police are advising public to avoid the area. There are no further details at this time.