Police on scene of suspicious package at Halifax playground; public asked to avoid the area
Police in Halifax are on the scene of a suspicious package at a city playground Wednesday afternoon.
In a news release, Halifax Regional Police say officers and members of the forensic identification section are currently at a playground located near the intersection of Chebucto Lane and Chebucto Road.
"Chebucto Road is closed to traffic between Windsor Street and Dublin Street," wrote Cst. John MacLeod, with the Halifax Regional Police, in a news release Wednesday. "Please use alternate routes to avoid delays.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area to allow them to conduct their investigation.
Police say more information will be provided when it becomes available.
