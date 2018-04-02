

The Canadian Press





AYLESFORD, N.S. -- Police in rural west-central Nova Scotia are on the hunt for a forbidding, four-legged escapee.

RCMP in Kingston said Monday that a one-tonne bull was reported missing from his pasture area Sunday evening.

The black and white bull was last seen not far from its farm heading into the woods off Long Point Road towards Berwick, between Highway 1 and Highway 101.

Cpl. Andrew Joyce said the bull hasn't been seen since.

He said it could be dangerous and says drivers should be on the lookout in case it wanders onto a road.

"It's a concern if it gets on a roadway and it's a concern if someone comes across the animal out on a hike, " he said. "We're concerned enough to put out a public advisory."

He said it wasn't clear how the bull got out from the farm, or what its temperament might be like.

"It's an unpredictable animal," he said, adding that it's not the first time they've warned of animals on the lam.

"It's not that unusual an occurrence."

Anyone who sees the animal is asked to call 911.