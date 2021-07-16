Advertisement
Police on the scene of a sudden death in Halifax
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 10:27AM ADT Last Updated Friday, July 16, 2021 12:27PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating a sudden death at a residence on Payzant Avenue in Halifax.
Around 4:50 a.m. Friday morning, police say they responded to a report of the sudden death.
There is no further information at this time.
Police say the investigation is in the early stages and more information will be given once it becomes available.
