Police presence at Lower, Middle Sackville, N.S., schools Wednesday afternoon

RCMP officers were seen at three schools in Lower and Middle Sackville, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they received information of a potential threat, circulating on social media, directed at schools in the area.

As a precaution, officers maintained a “visible presence” at Sackville High School, Millwood High School and Leslie Thomas Junior High School.

Sackville High School in Lower Sackville, N.S., is pictured on April 24, 2024. (Mike Lamb/CTV Atlantic)

The schools were not placed in a hold-and-secure or lockdown.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) says the safety of students and staff is its "highest priority."

"HRCE staff are working cooperatively with the police following the tragic event that took place earlier this week. Out of an abundance of caution, there is an increased police presence throughout the community," said Lindsey Bunin, a communications officer with HRCE, in an email to CTV Atlantic.

HRCE did not clarify which tragic event.

Police did not give specifics on the nature of the threat.

They say their investigation is ongoing.

